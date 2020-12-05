Chabahar University hosting 60 Afghan students

Speaking to IRNA, Abravesh said based on the instructions for attracting non-Iranian students, Chabahar University has attracted 60 students in the first step.

He added that attracting 42 male and 8 female Afghan students indicates neighboring states' attention to the educational capacities of Chabahar International University.

He noted that foreign students should introduce scientific, tourism, and economic capacities of Sistan and Baluchestan Province in their own countries.

Abravesh went on to say that due to the outbreak of coronavirus, Chabahar International University has also limited its activities by observing health protocols.

