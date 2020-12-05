Iran’s eight-month exports from Fars Province increases by 30%

Khodadad Rahimi, the director of Fars Province Customs Office, told IRNA that some 267,313 tons of commodities worth $104 million were exported from the province to 48 different countries during the mentioned period.

Exports of commodities from Fars Province also shows a 60-percent rise in terms of weight, the official said.

He said that the increase in exports from the southern province took place despite the restrictions imposed due to the global outbreak of COVID-19.

Rahimi said that Iraq, Afghanistan, Turkey, Pakistan, Kuwait, Germany, the UAE, Qatar, Vietnam, and India were the main destinations for commodities exported from Fars Province.

