Russian envoy says JCPOA demonstrated its sustainability

"A lot of new ideas on how to handle #JCPOA: the law adopted by the Iranian Parliament, the new German ideas in this regard, etc," Ulyanov wrote on his Twitter account on Saturday.

"The only private question in this regard- if JCPOA will survive this creativity? Let's hope, yes. So far it demonstrated sustainability," he added.

Earlier, German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas called for a further nuclear agreement with Iran fulfilling Europeans' interests.

This is while, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message advised German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and the E3 to stop despicable COVID apartheid before commenting on what Iran should do.

Zarif made the remarks in reaction to a report by the Turkish media 'TRT World' that quoted Israeli media saying Germany has promised to recognize the Zionist regime as a European country in a bid to include Israel but exclude Palestine from the EU’s coronavirus vaccination deal that is being made with large pharmaceutical companies.

"The pledge was made by German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas and Health Minister Jens Spahn to Israel’s Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi as a continuation of the country’s “special relationship” because of the Holocaust," Turkish media added.

