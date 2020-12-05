Tehran knows who is behind terror of Iranian scientist: Envoy

In an interview with Russia - 24, Jalali said that the point that the enemies of Iran use terrorism against Iran is not new and that Iranian Government officials and hundreds of civilians have fallen victim.

He added that Tehran knows perfectly well, who is behind all of the terrors, we know that it is state terrorism.

Jalali added that the terror attack was obviously conducted with the assistance of foreign intelligence and as of now, the direct and indirect evidences indicated that Israel is behind the attack, just like previously.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated on November 27 when a car bomb exploded near his vehicle and automatic machine gun opened fire on him afterwards leading to his martydom, according to Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier-General Amir Hatami.

Regarding Iran-Russia ties, Jalali added that Tehran knows Moscow his ally and in recent decades, our relations have improved, we have many similarities in the political arena, and both countries are suffering from the US unilateral measures, that's why we are tactically in the same front.

In recent years, Russia has shown absolute respect for international law, Iranian Ambassador to Russia said, adding that in the context of combating terrorism, Russia has acted very seriously, and the Islamic Republic of Iran has precisely the same agenda .

