Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 5

-- Three veteran documentarians to be commemorated at Cinema Vérité

Three veteran documentarians, Kamran Shirdel, Mahvash Sheikholeslami and Farshad Fadaian will be commemorated at the 14th Iran International Documentary Film Festival, known as Cinema Vérité.

Cinema Vérité was earlier supposed to be held during December 8-15, however, it was postponed for a few days due to the spread of COVID-19, said the event’s secretary.

-- OPEC+ decision was wise: Zanganeh

Iranian Minister of Oil Bijan Namdar Zanganeh said that the crude oil output cuts will decrease from previously-agreed amount of 7.7 million barrels per day (mbd) to 7.2 mbd in January 2021, adding it was a wise decision.

Zanganeh made the remark after the 12th OPEC and non-OPEC Ministerial Meeting held on Thursday, adding OPEC+ meetings need to be held monthly to decide on the curbs for other months.

-- Iran eyes stronger trade ties with Turkey

The Iranian president’s chief of staff voiced Tehran’s willingness to expand economic relations with neighboring Turkey by removing the obstacles to bilateral trade.

In a telephone conversation with Turkey’s new Finance Minister Lutfi Elvan on Thursday, Mahmoud Vaezi hailed the friendly ties and called for the enhancement of economic interaction between Tehran and Ankara.

-- Gas Supply to Power Stations Up 5%

Natural gas delivery to 123 thermal power plants reached 42 billion cubic meters from March to August -- up 5% compared to the same period last year, head of National Iranian Gas Company dispatching department said.

“Higher gas production and supply to power plants instead of diesel and mazut has helped curb the use of environmentally harmful liquefied fuels,” Mohammadreza Joulaee was quoted as saying.

-- Wind Power Reaches Sistan

The first phase of a large wind farm in the Mil-e-Nader village in Zabol County, southeastern province of Sistan-Baluchistan, started partial operation on Thursday, deputy minister of energy said.

“The 50 MW plant, under construction on 25 hectares, has 20 turbines the first of which was linked to the national grid,” Homayoun Haeri was quoted as saying by the Energy Ministry news portal.

-- First Refrigeration Compressor Installed by Iranians at SP Refinery

Iranian engineers have set up and manage the refrigeration compressor at the 10th refinery of South Pars Gas Field Phase 19 for the first time in Pars Special Economic Energy Zone on the northern shores of the Persian Gulf, managing director of Petropars Company said.

Hamidreza Masoudi said the compressor was purchased from a foreign company, though he did not name it, and the company’s technicians were in charge of installation.

“Due to the US economic siege, the foreign company refused to send its engineers to install and set up the safety systems.

-- Transport Ministry to get over $3.3b to accelerate development

In the past two decades, Iran’s transportation infrastructure has gone through a major transformation, and every year the country is advancing more in this area.

Currently, more than 80 percent of the country’s roads are paved and the government is also hugely planning on expanding and developing the country’s railway network especially in border areas since the country has numerous neighbors with which it has close trade ties.

-- Electricity projects worth over $1.4b inaugurated in 3 provinces

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani inaugurated 25 electricity projects worth over 59.36 trillion rials (about $1.4 billion) in three provinces during the 30th week of the Energy Ministry’s A-B-Iran program, IRNA reported.

Inaugurated through video conference in a ceremony held in Tehran on Thursday, the mentioned projects including two wind farms, and numerous small-scale power plants and transmission lines were inaugurated in Khouzestan, Khorasan Razavi and Sistan-Balouchestan provinces.

-- UNESCO sites to receive superior maintenance in South Khorasan

NESCO sites will be receiving additional care and maintenance in South Khorasan province, deputy provincial tourism said on Thursday.

Separate restoration projects have been formulated for Baladeh qanats of Ferdows and Akbarieh Garden of Birjand, which would bring more care to the World Heritage sites, Ali Shariatimanesh said.

Talking about the expenditures, he noted a budget of 8.4 billion rials ($2 million at the official rate of 42,000 rials) is allocated to channel through the restoration projects.

