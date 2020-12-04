Iran reacts to UN decision to remove cannabis from list of most dangerous drugs

He made the remarks in reaction to the UN decision to remove cannabis and marijuana from the list of the most dangerous drugs.

Talking to reporters on Friday, he pointed out that using these substances for medical purposes is the responsibility of each country and there is no obligation to implement the decision in this regard.

Many countries still believe that these substances continue to be very dangerous to human health and, therefore, do not believe in their medical uses based on their scientific studies and research, he added.

In Iran, the use of these substances is absolutely prohibited, and the Islamic Republic of Iran, in accordance with its domestic law and the 1961 Convention on Narcotic Drugs, exercises its national and strict control over the illegal use and production of cannabis and related substances, with the aim of protecting public health and well-being. This ban also includes medical uses, Gharibabadi said.

The decision of the UN Commission on Narcotics was approved with 27 positive votes against 25 negative votes of the members. All western member states of the commission voted in favor of this resolution.

