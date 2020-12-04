Iran Envoy: IAEA responsible for protecting confidential safeguard information

He wrote in his tweeter account that "the agency's confidential report today (Friday) containing the contents of Iran's confidential letter appeared in the media immediately, even before members of the Board of Governors could track it down."

"The IAEA does shoulder any responsibility in updating developments, but it must ensure protection of the host country's confidential safeguards-relevant information", he reiterated.

Earlier today, Gharibabadi also reacted to the leaked of IAEA report to the media about installation of new centrifugesn and urged the IAEA to ensure confidentiality of safeguards information.

In his Twitter page, Gharibabadi wrote, "@iaeaorg confidential report, based on Iran's confidential letter, appeared in Media immediately even before the BoG Members could track it down."

He went on to stress that "Agency is not merely responsible to update the development but shall ensure confidentiality of safeguards information."

The official said that "If neither the Agency nor its Member States are to be blamed for this crack in confidentiality, @iaeaorg should revise its confidentiality mechanisms including regarding using GovAtom as the safe and confidential means for communications."

