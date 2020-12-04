Zarif terms diplomacy, good neighborly ties as Iran's longstanding policy

"We welcome understandings in the Persian Gulf announced by Kuwait," Zarif wrote in his Twitter account on Friday.

"Iran's longstanding policy is diplomacy, good neighborly relations & regional dialogue," he added.

"We hope reconciliation contributes to stability and political & economic development for all peoples of our region," he noted.

Earlier on Friday, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah in a statement announced that effective negotiations have been made in the framework of Persian Gulf states’ reconciliation.

He added that all parties insisted on establishing stability in Persian Gulf Littoral States.

Earlier, Qatari Foreign Minister Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani in a Twitter message described Kuwaiti statement as an imperative step towards resolving PGCC crisis, saying ”We express our gratitude to the State of Kuwait for their mediation & the United States for their efforts. The interest and security of the people of the [Persian] Gulf & the region remain our top priority.”

