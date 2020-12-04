Iran urges world community to react to killing of elite

In a letter to the World Health Organization (WTO) Managing-Director Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Friday, he stressed the evil nature of this trend of killing the elite.

Baghaei Hamaneh outlined the services the martyred scientist rendered to health and medical services sectors in iran, including production of the country's first ever COVID-19 test kits and also supervising and managing COVID-19 vaccine production line, and described his savage assassination as a measure to continue the policy of exerting maximum pressure on the Iranian nation.

He said keeping silent and sustaining inaction towards this murder has no justifications whatsoever as it may lead to becoming such crimes as habitual routines all over the world.

The Iranian diplomat further called Fakhrizadeh's assassination as a clear example of "war-mongering state terrorism" which attaches no values morals and human values, as well as international norms and regulations.

Baghaei Hamaneh had already called on the United Nations to condemn terrorist assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear and defense industry scientist.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran Ministry of Defense, was assassinated in a terrorist attack near Tehran last Friday.

