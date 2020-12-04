Household gas-providing projects bring 14.5b dollars of revenues for Iran

The development of South Pars provided the country the chance to extend its gas-providing projects the most remote places. At the outset, the projects were restricted to urban areas but later, with inauguration of President Rouhani government in August 3, 2013, such projects specially targeted rural areas as a way to materialize social justice in the country.

Upon the gradual completion of numerous projects in the past seven years which will continue to the last days of the President Rouhani government in 2021, the amount of the liquid gas in 3013, standing at 34.1 billion liters, ultimately dropped to only 13.8 billion liters this years. The figure indicates a 43 percent decline in usage of oil products which could be replaced by gas during the period.

This trend will continue in the next couple of years till the usage of liquid fuel to be replaced by gas reaches to zero percent.

The implantation of these projects not only made fuel more easily accessible for rural people but significantly helped improve clean environment in Iran as well.

It also earned the country a great amount of money given the fact that gas is considered a cheaper fuel which amounted to a total of 14.5 billion dollars in seven years.

This means that apart from all those 17 thousand villages that have got the benefit of gas for fuel in their households during the period, the implementation of the projects have created an unprecedented opportunity for boosting exports of oil products.

Presently, 82 percent of rural families in Iran have access to natural gas as fuel.

Gas-providing projects have also helped establishment of infrastructures and conversion and complementary industries in rural areas, an achievement thoroughly made possible due to endeavors and high capabilities of Iranian experts and workforce.

