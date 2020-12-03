Dec 4, 2020, 12:31 AM
Iran warns about suspicious moves by ill-wishers of Tehran-Kabul ties

Tehran, Dec 4, IRNA – Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday that while the Khaf-Herat railway is to be inaugurated in the coming days as a symbol of great cooperation between the two countries, it is inevitable to take care of the suspicious actions of the ill-wishers of relations between Tehran and Kabul.

Following the release of a video in cyberspace in which a number of people were beaten by several people and attributed to Afghan brothers, the police announced in a statement that technical investigations indicate that the video released in cyberspace did not happen in Iran, and Iran's police strongly denies that such treatment of Afghan Muslim brothers took place in the Islamic Reoublic of Iran.

Regretting the occurrence of the incident anywhere in the world, Khatibzadeh called on the Afghan friendly and brotherly officials to be more careful in publishing the news and not to rush in issuing official statements.

