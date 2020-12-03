Iran warns about suspicious moves by ill-wishers of Tehran-Kabul ties

Following the release of a video in cyberspace in which a number of people were beaten by several people and attributed to Afghan brothers, the police announced in a statement that technical investigations indicate that the video released in cyberspace did not happen in Iran, and Iran's police strongly denies that such treatment of Afghan Muslim brothers took place in the Islamic Reoublic of Iran.

Regretting the occurrence of the incident anywhere in the world, Khatibzadeh called on the Afghan friendly and brotherly officials to be more careful in publishing the news and not to rush in issuing official statements.

8072**2050

