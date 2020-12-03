SCO condemns Fakhrizadeh assassination

In this statement, the Organization offered condolences to the Iranian government and the family of Martyr Fakhrizadeh.

The SCO strongly condemns all attempts to destabilize peace in the region, as well as terrorism in any form, the statement said, noting that such actions are not only against all norms of intergovernmental relations and international law, but also threaten peace and stability in the volatile region.

SCO hoped that perpetrators of the cowardly attack would have been identified and brought to justice.

