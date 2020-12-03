All terrorist groups graduated from Saudi-funded Madrassas: Spox

In reaction to empty claims of Saudi Arabian Foreign Minister Al-Jubeir, he commented on a Twitter message late on Thursday that "Wahabism—nurtured by colonial powers—has been *the* source of bigotry, hatred & terrorism in our region — and beyond. Fact: Every terrorist group in our region has graduated from Saudi-funded Madrassas. No amount of Saudi obfuscation can hide this ugly reality."

He called on the Saudis to change their ways, as the policy of creating tensions can no longer be continued.

