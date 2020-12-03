Dec 3, 2020, 7:33 PM
Iran welcomes recent agreement in Afghanistan

Tehran, Dec 3, IRNA –Iran welcomes the recent agreement in Afghanistan, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said on Thursday. 

Khatibzadeh expressed the hope that the talks will lead to a final agreement and lasting stability in the Afghanistan.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports peaceful solutions and the return of peace and security establishment in Afghanistan, he noted.

Khatibzadeh voiced the hope that talks aimed at establishing a ceasefire, which is the general demand of the Afghan people, will lead to a final agreement and lasting stability in the country.

