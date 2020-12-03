Iran calls for trade with Turkey at pre-COVID-19 level

In a phone conversation with new Minister of Finance and Treasury Lütfi Elvan, Vaezi hoped that during Elvan’s term of office, the cooperation between Iran and Turkey will continue and expand.

Stressing the necessity of enhancement of economic cooperation between the two countries, he said using the new international conditions and taking into consideration the removal of obstacles on the way of trade, it is necessary that investment between the private sectors of the two countries be supported more than before.

Vaezi went on to say that the relations between Iran and Turkey should turn into a role model for all regional countries.

Elvan said on the phone call that Iran is a friend and brother to Turkey and their ties are expanding.

He said that he would spare no efforts to deepen and expand trade with Iran.

He hoped that the coronavirus epidemic will be curbed and trade between the two countries will go back to the conditions prior to the pandemic.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish