President Rouhani opens several energy projects across Iran

The government has opened the projects all over the country in line with the guidelines of Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Surge in Production for the current Iranian year (started March 20, 2020).

The projects of the Ministry of Energy inaugurated today are collectively worth 6,936 billion tomans. Nine projects were inaugurated in Khuzestan, southwestern Iran; one in Khorasan Razavi, northeastern Iran; and 15 in Sistan and Baluchestan, southeastern Iran.

The energy projects aim at providing sustainable electricity in consumption peak especially in summer, improving services for industrial centers, and providing infrastructures for exporting electricity to neighboring countries.

9417**2050

