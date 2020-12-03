Zarif to address Rome MED 2020 meeting on Thursday

The meeting will be held online at 2:30 p.m. Tehran time.

According to the meeting’s official website, Ellie Geranmayeh, deputy head of the Middle East and North Africa program at the European Council on Foreign Relations, and Paolo Magri, Executive Vice President and Director of the Italian Institute for International Political Studies (ISPI) will meet with Zarif.

Launched in 2015, Mediterranean Dialogues is the annual high-level initiative promoted by the Italian Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation and ISPI (Italian Institute for International Political Studies) in Rome with the aim to rethink traditional approaches to the area complementing analyses of current challenges with new ideas and suggestions and to draft a new “positive agenda”, addressing shared challenges at both the regional and the international level, according to the event’s official website.

9417**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish