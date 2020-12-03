Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 3

** IRAN DAILY

First VP: Nuclear issue cannot be dealt with ‘emotionally’

Iran’s President Hassan Rouhani said on Wednesday his cabinet is opposed to a parliamentary bill that requires the government to suspend more nuclear commitments under the 2015 multilateral deal unless sanctions are lifted.

European allies pushed back when Trump sanctioned Iran’s banks: Report

Germany, France, and Britain urged the administration of US President Donald Trump in late October to reconsider broad, new sanctions against Iran’s banks, arguing that the move would deter humanitarian trade and hurt the allies’ common interests, Reuters reported citing diplomatic correspondence.

US attorney general says no evidence of decisive election fraud

The US attorney general rejected Republican claims of significant voter fraud in the presidential election on Tuesday, adding to the pressure on President Donald Trump to give up his quixotic effort to overturn Joe Biden’s clear victory.

$37b Budget Bill Submitted to Majlis

Vice President for Parliamentary Affairs Hosseinali Amiri submitted the budget bill for the next fiscal year (March 2021-22) to the parliament on Wednesday.

Bond Sale Generates $78m

The government sold bonds worth 19.5 trillion rials ($78 million) at the weekly auction on Tuesday -- apparently higher compared with the nine months’ average but way lower than the previous week.

Ground-breaking step towards reducing statelessness

The United Nations Refugee Agency (UNHCR) has said it welcomes Iran’s move to give nationality to thousands of children born to Iranian mothers and non-Iranian fathers.

Israel legitimized assassination of officials by targeting Fakhrizadeh: expert

Amir Mousavi, a former Iranian diplomat and an expert on West Asia, has said that Israel set a precedent for assassinating government officials by targeting prominent Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Iranian film producers urge UN to condemn assassination of Fakhrizadeh

The Film Producers Guild of Iran has sent a letter to UN Secretary-General António Guterres urging the organization to condemn the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

