Iran's filmmaker Derakhshandeh awarded in India’s GFFN

She received the festival’s International Excellence Award in Cinema presented by Marwah Studios, the ‎GFFN’s organizer, at the closing ceremony of the event on November 27.

Derakhshandeh represented Iran in the 13th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) which was held online in India from November 26-28 with the participation of directors from 80 countries.

Global Film Festival Noida is world’s biggest festival that celebrates the essence and power of cinema and films with a seamless convergence of the global film community with student filmmakers, cine-enthusiasts and cine-artists. The prime idea is everybody can tell a story they just need to be taught, trained and nurtured into a sparkling film-professional to tell their stories to a global audience.

