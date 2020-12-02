Dec 3, 2020, 12:21 AM
Journalist ID: 2377
News Code: 84133242
0 Persons

Tags

Iran's filmmaker Derakhshandeh awarded in India’s GFFN

Iran's filmmaker Derakhshandeh awarded in India’s GFFN

Tehran, Dec 3, IRNA -- Iranian movie director Pouran Derakhshandeh was awarded at the 13th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) for her ‎sincere efforts and years of incessant work in the field of cinema.

She received the festival’s International Excellence Award in Cinema presented by Marwah Studios, the ‎GFFN’s organizer, at the closing ceremony of the event on November 27.

Derakhshandeh represented Iran in the 13th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) which was held online in India from November 26-28 with the participation of directors from 80 countries.

Global Film Festival Noida is world’s biggest festival that celebrates the essence and power of cinema and films with a seamless convergence of the global film community with student filmmakers, cine-enthusiasts and cine-artists. The prime idea is everybody can tell a story they just need to be taught, trained and nurtured into a sparkling film-professional to tell their stories to a global audience.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
3 + 3 =