Iran's filmmaker Derakhshandeh awarded in India’s GFFN

She received the festival’s International Excellence Award in Cinema presented by Marwah Studios, the GFFN’s organizer, at the closing ceremony of the event on November 27.
Derakhshandeh represented Iran in the 13th Global Film Festival Noida (GFFN) which was held online in India from November 26-28 with the participation of directors from 80 countries.
Global Film Festival Noida is world’s biggest festival that celebrates the essence and power of cinema and films with a seamless convergence of the global film community with student filmmakers, cine-enthusiasts and cine-artists. The prime idea is everybody can tell a story they just need to be taught, trained and nurtured into a sparkling film-professional to tell their stories to a global audience.
8072**2050
Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish
Your Comment