Dec 2, 2020, 10:51 PM
Azerbaijan defense minister condoles martyrdom of Fakhrizadeh

Baku, Dec 2, IRNA – Azerbaijan's Defense Minister Zakir Hasanov in separate messages on Wednesday to his Iranian countrpart Brigadier General Amir Hatami and Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri offered condolences on the martyrdom of the country's top scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Strongly condemning the "treacherous assassination" of Martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, he also extended condolences to the family of the martyr.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Syed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, to east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

