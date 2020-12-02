Iraqi president denounces terrorist attack on Iran's scientist

In a meeting with Iran's Ambassador to Iraq Iraj Masjedi, Salih condemned the assassination of Fakhrizadeh, a prominent Iranian scientist, and stressed the need to prevent escalation of tensions and help strengthen regional security and peace.

Iraq strongly rejects acts of violence and tensions that undermine regional security and stability and supports regional collaboration to help establishment of peace and strengthening of the stability of countries and nations.

During the meeting, both sides explored avenues for boosting mutual cooperation in all fields in line with the two neighboring states' interests.

Masjedi, for his part, stressed the need to support the stability of Iraq and to strengthen the economic and social relations that will benefit the two brotherly countries.

