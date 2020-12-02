Belgian FM condemns Fakhrizadeh assassination

During the phone talk, both sides discussed consular issues and bilateral relations.

Over the past days, EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell, as well as Qatari, Syrian, Omani, Afghan, Iraqi, Jordanian, Azeri and Kuwaiti foreign ministers in separate phone talks with Zarif condemned Friday's terrorist attack which led to the martyrdom of Iran's top scientist.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, and east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

