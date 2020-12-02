Russian expert terms Fakhrizadeh assassination as indisputable crime

Markov made the remarks during a meeting with Iran’s ambassador to Moscow Kazem Jalali.

Describing the assassination as state terrorism, he expressed condolences to Iran's scientific society.

Stressing on the need for closer relations between Iran and Russia, he said tourism is one of the proper ways to further reinforce bilateral ties.

Jalali, for his part, touched upon the Zionist regime's history regarding its terrorist acts against the Iranian people and officials, terming the attacks as acts aiming to destabilize stability in the region.

Earlier, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif in a message had said that the assassination of Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh indicates the warmongering nature of its perpetrators.

Rapporteur for Iranian Parliament National Security and Foreign Policy Commission Abolfazl Amouei has said that the role of Zionist regime's agents is seen in the Fakhrizadeh assassination, but due to the complexity of the operation, there may be other foreign services involved.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, and east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

