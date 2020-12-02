COVID-19 situation improving in Iran due to observing restrictions

Namaki underlined that the situation in the country, particularly in the cities where the restrictions were carried out in November, is becoming better.

Fortunately, due to quarantine, mortality statistics are declining and the effects of new restrictions will become evident in the coming weeks, he underscored.

Ambulatory clinics in the country should be increased to at least 5,000 to pave the way for the people to have better access to the diagnostic, health and testing centers, the official underlined.

Earlier today, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said that some 362 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours.

3266**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish