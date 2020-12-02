COVID-19 kills 362 more Iranians over past 24 hours

Sadat Lari added that 48,990 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 688,054 people out of a total of 989,572 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official pointed out that 13,621 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 2,246 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,828 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She further noted that 6,212,694 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

