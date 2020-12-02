Sri Lanka condemns terrorist attack against Iranian scientist

"The Sri Lankan government condemns the assassination of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and condemns any terrorist act against humanity," the Sri Lanka's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in its statement said.

"Sri Lanka wants stability and security in the Middle East and Persian Gulf region," the statement adds, pointing to dialogue and interaction as the most successful way to resolve issues.

Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Deputy Minister of Defense and Head of the Research and Innovation Organization of the Ministry of Defense of Iran, who was described by the Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei as "a distinguished nuclear and defense scientist", was assassinated and attained martyrdom on Friday evening, November 27, near the town of Absard, Damavand city, and east of Tehran during a terrorist operation by the criminal agents of the Zionist regime.

