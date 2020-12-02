Tiran, city of 2000-year-old stone doors in central Iran

About 800 out of 1,500 stone doors have been registered as national heritage, Minister of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts Ali Asghar Moonesan said after posting several images from Tiran on his Instagram page on Wednesday.

Some of those stone doors have been turned into bridges during years and some of them have been damaged or broken, Mounesan added.

He further described Tiran in southwest of Isfahan as a historical site dating back to 2,000 years ago before arrival of Aryans in Iran.

Also, existence of untouched scenes and springs near the historical city has turned it into a beautiful and proper place for visit.

Historical castles, bathrooms and buildings, as well as Christian cemetery and the underground Kord-e Olya village in Tiran are among its tourism attractions.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic which has postponed many world events, meetings, gatherings and sports contests since its outbreak in 2019, the current days are the best time for studying about Iran's natural, tourism and cultural attractions.

Today is proper time for planning for having visits to Iran's tourist attractions in the post-pandemic era.

The deadly virus has killed near 1,500,000 worldwide.

1483**2050

