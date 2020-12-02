Iran extends friendship hand to regional states: Envoy

Najafi made the remarks in a meeting with Oman’s Deputy Prime Minister Shahab bin Tariq al-Saeed, stressing the need for further enhancing bilateral relations in the field of defense.

He went on to say that the two nations enjoy capability in the area of defense, describing the mutual ties as significant.

Omani official, for his part, termed the bond between the two nations as historical and long-standing.

Shahab bin Tariq al-Saeed noted that the cooperation of both sides will be to the benefit of the region.

