Pres. Rouhani lauds nation's nuclear achievements

The President made the remarks during the Wednesday morning cabinet meeting.

Elaborating on Iran's nuclear achievements, he said that Iran's nuclear capabilities has reached from IR1 or IR2 to IR8 and IR9, adding that Iran now enjoys chain of IR6 centrifuges.

He also referred to inauguration of petrochemical projects, Bushehr phases and Persian Gulf Star Oil as other other examples of the Iranian experts capabilities.

The government had been focusing on enhancing the country's defense position in a way that now its defense power in naval, sub-marine, frigate, air, fighter, missile and air defense field has significantly improved compared with eight years ago.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Rouhani pointed to enemy’s objective of crippling Iran's economy, saying industry sector experienced 6.4% and production sector faced 8.9% rise.

Earlier, Rouhani said on Tuesday that his government is doing its utmost to prevent psychological insecurity and prevent the instability of the country's economic environment.

Two and a half years of US maximum pressure against Iran failed to disturb the country's tranquility and therefore the US administration seeks to send negative waves to the Iranian economy over past few weeks before US President Donald Trump leaves his office, the president said.

The people are confident that the policy of economic resistance has worked and those imposing sanctions will have to return from the way they have taken, President Rouhani said, adding that there are positive speculations about Iran's future and the behavior of economic activists in different markets is indicative of these positive signals.

9376**1424

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish