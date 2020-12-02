Chabahar Port equipment capable of loading 15,000 tons of goods a day

Behrouz Aghaei told IRNA that the fact shows a considerable increase in export and imprt of basic goods through Chabahar Port and Chabahar, the first Iranian port that is able to attract foreign operators.

He referred to the modern equipment of the ocean port for unloading grains and added the unloading process of the ship is started as soon as it harbored.

Having joint borders with two neighboring countries of Afghanistan and Pakistan, Iran's Chabahar can be a route to join Indian Ocean and Africa to Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS), Iranian President Hassan Rouhani had said earlier.

After the completion of the first phase of Shahid Beheshti Port in Chabahar, it can play important role in marketing, can attract investors and facilitate the arrival of different ships and vessels, Aqaei announced.

As a national development project, it will also prepare the ground for fostering trade exchanges with neighboring states, including India, Oman and Afghanistan, Aqaei underlined.

Indian operator in Shahid Beheshti Port with ten-year-long agreement is committed to provide 85-million-dollar worth of strategic equipment, Aqaei said, adding that the ownership of the equipment will be presented to Iran at the end of the agreement.

Chabahar Port, located in southeastern Iran on the Gulf of Oman, serves as Iran’s only oceanic port, and consists of two separate ports named Shahid Kalantari and Shahid Beheshti, each of which has five berths.

6125**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish