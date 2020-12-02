Iran, Russia eyeing enhanced cultural cooperation

The meeting was held between Iran's Cultural Attache in Moscow Qahreman Soleimani, Director of the Russian-Austrian Forum Maria Matveeva and President of Ibn Sina Islamic Culture Research Foundation in Moscow Hamid Hadavi, according to the Wednesday report of information center of Iran's Islamic Culture and Relations Organization.

The talks were held in the context of a plan presented Russian Presidential aide Andrei Fursenko.

The two sides reviewed different aspects of the plan in a meeting held in Moscow.

At the meeting, Iran's cultural attache hoped that the talks would have positive outcomes for cultural relations.

Hadavi talked about the achievements of his foundation and said Ibn Sina Foundation has regular cooperation with Russian scientific and cultural centers.

The Russian officials present in the meeting exchanged views about the issue and expressed willingness to hold conferences on cultural issues.

Frameworks of Fursenko's plan include the process of cooperation between Iran and Russia in the last few centuries and the prospect for bilateral relations.

The plan is to be finalized after holding scientific conference in the near future.

Last year, the first round of cultural talks between Iranian and Russian scientific and cultural personalities were held in line with following the mentioned framework.

The two sides agreed to review implementation of the plan regularly.

