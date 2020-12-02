Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 2

** IRAN DAILY

-- Rouhani: Enemy failed to cause Iranian economy to collapse

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said although the enemy’s sanctions were not without damage to the country’s economy and livelihoods of the people, the enemy did not achieve the main goal set for the sanctions and the economic war, which was the collapse of the Iranian economy.

Talking at the meeting of the Government’s Economic Coordination Headquarters on Tuesday, Rouhani said we can strongly acknowledge that the effects of sanctions have been neutralized, according to president.ir.

One of the important goals of the enemy in this economic war was to disturb the peace of society and the security of the people, said the president.

-- UNHCR welcomes Iran’s move to give nationality to children born to Iranian mothers, foreign fathers

The United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) welcomed Iran’s move to give nationality to thousands of children born to Iranian mothers and non-Iranian fathers.

The first children, out of some 10,000 children whose citizenship applications have so far been accepted, received their long-awaited Iranian identity document – known as a ‘Shenasnameh’ last month, according to the UN agency’s official website.

--Iran’s seven-month exports of cement chain products top $163m

The value of Iran’s cement product exports in the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-October 21) amounted to $163.4 million.

Iranian cement plants exported 7.6 million tons of cement in the first seven months, registering a 24 percent decline compared to the same period last year.

**FINANCIALTRIBUNE

-- Tehran Oil Refinery Is Eco-Friendly

Tehran Oil Refining Company has been introduced by the National Iranian Oil Refining and Distribution Company as the top refiner in terms of measures taken to help preserve the environment.

The ranking came after surveys by NIORDC based on various criteria including green space, wastewater, air pollutants, and energy management among others.

-- Lotfabad Border Reopens for Trade With Turkmenistan

Iran’s Lotfabad Customs Terminal in Khorasan Razavi Province’s Dargaz County, which facilitates trade with Turkmenistan, reopened on Tuesday after nine months of closure due to the outbreak of Covid-19.

Noting that businesspeople will be able to transit and trade goods from Iran to Turkmenistan as of Dec. 1, Spokesperson of the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration Rouhollah Latifi said.

--Iranian Steel Production Registers Highest Growth

Iranian steel mills produced a total of 23.8 million tons of crude steel during the first 10 months of 2020, which indicates a 12.61% rise compared with the corresponding period of 2019, the latest report released by the World Steel Association shows.

Iran remains the world’s 10th biggest crude steel producer—unchanged compared to the previous monthly report. Nonetheless, Iran registered the highest growth in output among the world's top 10 producers, thanks to a rise in domestic demand and export profitability in recent months.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Iran's strategic response

In a calibrated policy that was accelerated following the assassination of prominent nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, Iranian lawmakers have moved to respond to the assassination by finalizing a bill that would rekindle the all-but-dormant Iranian nuclear program.

Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in an attack that was widely attributed to Israel. The attack took place on Friday at 14:30 in the small city of Absard in Damavand County, about 40 kilometers northeast of the capital Tehran. Iranian officials were quick to point the finger at Israel, which has carried out many assassination operations against Iranian nuclear scientists over the past decade. They vowed take revenge against it in due time. While Israeli officials kept silent about the assassination, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said Tel Aviv was behind the assassination of Fakhrizadeh.

-- “Two Roads” at Cinéma Vérité to take filmgoers to world of disabled with lust for life

Iran’s Cinéma Vérité festival will screen Czech filmmaker Radovan Sibrt’s documentary “Two Roads” that explores the spirit of survival and wild lust for life against all odds.

The film poses this question: What would you do, if you knew that you had a limited time ahead of you, much shorter than an average lifetime?

The members of The Tap Tap, a music band made up of physically disabled - or rather crippled as they would call themselves - students of Jedlicka Institute in Prague, answer the question with their pretty clear idea: They want to live and enjoy every single minute of it.

-- Foreign investment in Aras Free Zone rises 78% in H1

Foreign investment attracted in Aras Free Trade-Industrial Zone (AFZ) in Iran’s northwestern province of East Azarbaijan has risen 78 percent during the first half of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), compared to the first half of the past year, according to a provincial official.

Safar Shasfand, the deputy head of Aras Free Zone Organization’s for investment and economic affairs, announced that the zone attracted $25 million of foreign investment in the six-month period of this year, while the figure was $14 million in the same time span of the past year.

