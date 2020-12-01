Iran ready to share scientific achievements with friendly countries

Hossein Salar-Amoli in the virtual meeting of Iran-Iraq Joint Scientific Committee referred to the scientific position of Iranian universities in the region and world, saying that the good scientific ranking of Iranian universities means that strengthening scientific relations between the two countries can achieve better achievements for Iraq.

Iran's Ministry of Science, Research and Technology is a policy maker and facilitator of scientific relations. Therefore, exchange of policies for scientific interactions in this respect will help deepen and strengthen relations, he said.

At the end of the meeting, the two sides discussed a range of issues, including the establishment of a joint university in Iraq, developing cooperation in the field of exchanging students, professors and faculty members and setting up science and technology park.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish