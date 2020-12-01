Borrell highlights terrorist nature of Fakhrizadeh assassination

Condemning the terror act, he explained the EU's stance on the issue.

Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province, on Friday.

He was a renowned figure in nuclear and defense fields and headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research.

Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei in a message on Saturday called on the authorities to prosecute those who assassinated the prominent Iranian scientist and continue the martyr’s scientific and technical efforts.

"All relevant administrators must seriously place two crucial matters on their agendas: First, to investigate this crime and pursue definite retribution against its perpetrators and commanders; second, to continue the martyr’s scientific and technological efforts in all the sectors where he was active,” he said.

