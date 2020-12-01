Iranian traceurs top in Asia

According to Iran Federation of Sport Association, in men’s category Ali Mir Chenari and Soroush Ebrahimi defeated their rivals and advanced to quarter-finals.

Iranian traceuse Mahsa Samimi overpowered her rival and advanced to semi-final match.

The event is to be held online and in the presence of 16 Asian teams. Two male athletes and one female athlete from each country will attend the event.

Parkour is a training discipline using movement that developed from military obstacle course training.

Practitioners, called tracers or traceurs, aim to get from one point to another in a complex environment, without assistive equipment and in the fastest and most efficient way possible.

9376**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish