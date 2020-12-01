Croatia denounces Fakhrizadeh assassination

He wrote on his tweeter account late on Tuesday that following the recent terrorist attack which led to the martyrdom of Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the Croatian government condemned the move and called for avoiding on any action that would destabilize the region.

Iranian physicist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated in a terrorist attack in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province, on Friday.

He was a renowned figure in nuclear and defense fields and headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish