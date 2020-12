Ambassador Mohammad Javad Shariati wrote on his tweeter account that he submitted a copy of his credentials to the Congolese minister during the meeting.

He said that the Congolese foreign minister condemned assassination of the Iranian great scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh.

Earlier, Shariati served as head of the Foreign Ministry's Office for Religious, Cultural, Artistic and Sports Cooperation.

