Tehran’s mayor elected as co-president of Metropolis

Hanachi was elected as the co-president during the online General Assembly 2020 of Metropolis taking place on November 30.

Iranian mayor along with the mayors of Berlin, Montevideo, Barcelona, and Gauteng, as well as Montréal has been elected as the co-president.

Also, the mayor Mashhad Mohammad Reza Kalaei was elected as the regional vice-president of Metropolis.

The Board of Directors is formed by at least 15 members representing metropolises from different continents.

