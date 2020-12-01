Some 382 more Iranians die from COVID-19

The health ministry spokeswoman said that with the 382 new deaths, the country's total COVID-19 death toll mounted to 48,628.

Some 13,881 new cases of infection with the COVID-19 were found over the past 24 hours, some 2,237 of whom have been hospitalized, Sadat Lari added.

She said that a total of 975,951 Iranians have been confirmed infected with the COVID-19, some 677,963 of whom have recovered or been discharged from the hospitals.

Some 5,840 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman further said.

Sadat Lari added that 6,168,673 coronavirus tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

