Rouhani vows to prevent economic instability in Iran

Speaking during a meeting of a Government Economic Cooperation Headquarters, President Rouhani said the enemy is angry with failing to reach its goals to stop Iran's economy from making progress.

Two and a half years of US maximum pressure against Iran failed to disturb the country's tranquility and therefore the US administration seeks to send negative waves to the Iranian economy over past few weeks before US President Donald Trump leaves his office, the president said.

The people are confident that the policy of economic resistance has worked and those imposing sanctions will have to return from the way they have taken, President Rouhani said, adding that there are positive speculations about Iran's future and the behavior of economic activists in different markets is indicative of these positive signals.

9341**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish