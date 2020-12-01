International Seminar in Vienna condemns US unlawful sanctions

International Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures and their impacts under the shadow of COVID19 was be held in Vienna, Austria on Monday.

The International Seminar was co-sponsored by Iranian, Cuban and Venezuelan diplomatic missions in Vienna.

UN Special Rapporteur, head of South–South cooperation and ambassadors of 36 countries took part in the International Seminar on US unlawful Coersive Measures.

At the end of the seminar , a joint statement was issued by 19 countries and participants in the Int’l Seminar on Unilateral Coercive Measures, condemned unilateral sanctions and US illegal acts and demanded revocation of such human rights violations.

