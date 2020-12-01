FM spox says he heard nothing about alleged attack on Iran liaison officer in Syria

Khatibzadeh made the remarks during his weekly press conference when asked to comment about alleged martyrdom of an IRGC general in drone attacks in Syria.

He, however, noted that if any the spokesperson for the General Staff of the Armed Forces has to comment about.

The spokesman said that the international community and many states have condemned the terrorist assassination of a senior Iranian nuclear and defense industry scientist on Friday.

All the Arab states neighboring the Persian Gulf condemned the state terrorism and assassination of Dr. Fakhrizadeh except for one country which has to reconsider its policies, Khatibzadeh said.

Khatibzadeh said that Foreign Minister Zarif has said the so-called human rights advocates were expected to more strongly condemn the state terrorism, adding that they only invited Iran to exercise restraint that was less than what they were expected to.

The Foreign Ministry spokesman also referred to an emergency visit to region by US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and said that the panic was due to the big historical defeat of Trump Administration.

“They put whatever they had in the basket of pressure against the Iranian nation and gained nothing from,” Khatibzadeh said.

