Vice-president says Iran expects int’l community to denounce state terrorism

Addressing the 19th online meeting of the Council of Heads of Government of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization which was held in the presence of China, Russia, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan, Jahangiri said Iran will give firm response to the recent anti-human crime in a suitable opportunity.

Iran is now exposed to state terrorism, he said adding that assassination of Lieutenant General Qasem Soleimani and Iranian scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh are clear examples of state terrorism against Iran.

Regional and international organizations and governments are expected not to remain silent and take measures to prevent such inhumane acts, Jahangiri said.

Commenting on Iran nuclear deal and US illegal and cruel sanctions against Iranian nation, he said that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) is one of the most important achievements of global diplomacy over the last decade and despite Trump administration anti-JCPOA approach, its withdrawal from the deal and inaction of European states, JCPOA is still alive in light of Iranian peace-seeking policy, its strategic patience enjoying support from the international community namely SCO member states.

Although, Iran has not benefited significantly from JCPOA implementation, it is still seeking to restore balance to the all parties' commitments aiming to reinforce the multilateralism.

The best solution would be to find intra-regional banking and monetary mechanism to help independent countries go out of sanctions and pave the way for securing free trade by taking advantage of national currencies or by defining a specific currency as a suitable alternative for the US dollar.

Describing the location and importance of Chabahar port, he said that the importance of Chabahar port and its railway links along the way to Afghanistan and Central Asia, has encouraged Iran to initiate construction of the Chabahar-Zahedan railway despite illegal US sanctions.

“I appreciate the opportunity and invite other countries, especially SCO members, to participate in huge project of Chabahar-Zahedan," Jahangiri added.

9376**1416

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish