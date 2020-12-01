Headlines in Iranian English-language dailies on December 1

** IRAN DAILY

-- Iran urges South Korea to release its frozen assets

Chairman of the Iranian Parliament’s National Security and Foreign Policy Committee Mojtaba Zonnouri urged South Korean officials to release the blocked Iranian money as soon as possible.

Zonnouri made the remarks during his virtual meeting with the head of the South Korean Parliament’s Foreign Affairs and Unification Committee Song Young-gil.

--- Jahangiri invites SCO members to participate in Chabahar-Zahedan railway project

Iranian First Vice President Es’haq Jahangiri invited members of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) to participate in the huge Chabahar-Zahedan railway project.

Talking to the SCO Heads of Government Summit via a videoconference call on Monday, Jahangiri pointed to the project, saying that rail connections on the Afghanistan-Central Asia route will be beneficial for all sides.

--Tehran-Baku trade via Bileh-Savar border crossing increases

Trade between Iran and Azerbaijan through the Bileh-Savar border crossing has risen eight percent during the first eight months of the current Iranian year (March 20-November 20), said the head of Iran-Azerbaijan Joint Chamber of Commerce.

Underlining trade relations between the two countries, Hossein Pir-Moazen said, “Bileh-Savar and Astara customs were not closed during the coronavirus pandemic and they registered an increase in export capacity.

**FINANCIALTRIBUNE

-- Iraq Biggest Destination of Iranian Export in 7 Months

A total of 17.6 million tons of commodities worth $5 billion were exported to Iraq during the first seven months of the current Iranian year (March 20-Oct. 21), which made the neighboring country Iran’s biggest export destination during the period, according to the director general of Trade Promotion Organization of Iran’s Arab and African Affairs Department.

-- Gov’t Rolls Out Bailout Loans for Pandemic-Hit Tourism Sector

Travel and tourism players, including tour guides and owners of traditional restaurants, eco lodges and hotels, will receive loans worth between 160 million rials ($637) and 9 billion rials ($35,856) at an interest rate of 12%, a relatively cheap rate considering the current inflation rate of 29%.

Registration at Kara.mcls.gov.ir for tourism loans started on Nov. 19, following the approval of the government relief package by the taskforce to fight the economic impacts of coronavirus on Sept. 30.

-- Ray of Hope for Business Climate

The Governor of the Central Bank of Iran says inflation expectation has declined noticeably in recent weeks and should help businesses ravaged by the coronavirus and tough economic times.

In a note posted on his social media account on Sunday, Abdolnasser Hemmati pointed to the relative calm in the forex and gold markets as a signal that the worst inflation fears may be over.

** TEHRAN TIMES

-- Exports from mining sector exceeds $3b in 7 months

The value of Iran’s exports from mining industry stood at $3.049 billion in the first seven months of the current Iranian calendar year (March 20-October 21), according to the data released by Iranian Mines and Mining Industries Development and Renovation Organization (IMIDRO).

Exports from this sector accounted for over 16 percent of the country’s non-oil exports during the seven-month period.

-- Absolute limits of magnificent Persepolis being documented

An all-inclusive documentation project has been commenced on the absolute limits of the UNESCO-registered Persepolis in southern Iran.

The project aims to develop a detailed and descriptive cadastral map of the World Heritage, and privately-owned properties, which are located within close boundaries of the ancient site, Hamid Fadai, director of the World Heritage, said on Sunday.

Experts are also preparing an accurate data bank which is a prerequisite for having more efficient protection and management of the World Heritage yet to provide more appropriate services to visitors, the official added.

--Iran denies meeting between martyr Fakhrizadeh, IAEA officials

Behrooz Kamalvandi, spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), has denied any meeting between nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh and the officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“Martyr Fakhrizadeh had not had any meetings or conversations with the former director general of Agency, inspectors or officials of the International Atomic Energy Agency and allegations made in this regard are baseless,” Kamalvandi said on Monday.

