Zarif once again condemns Fakhrizadeh assassination

Pompeo's surprise visits to the region, tripartite meeting in Saudi Arabia, and Netanyahu's statements all illustrate this conspiracy, which unfortunately culminated in a cowardly terrorist act on Friday that led to the martyrdom of one of the country's top scientists.

But at the same time as this terrorist act, a counter-intelligence campaign and psychological warfare, in the false hope that the evil plans of Pompeo, Netanyahu and Bin Salman to create tensions would be completed.

As soon as news of Dr. Fakhrizadeh's martyrdom was published in the Persian-language media, it was falsely claimed that the Israeli media had claimed that the scientist's name had reached Mossad through the UN lists.

This is the 180-degree opposite of the truth and the name of Dr. Fakhrizadeh was given to the IAEA by the US and the Zionist regime in mid-2000's, and was included in the Security Council's sanctions list in Resolution 1747, approved in 2007.

An analysis of keywords of the 10,000 tweets posted in cyberspace in the first few hours after the assassination shows that about 79 percent of the tweets were aimed at creating internal dispute (opposition to the JCPOA, cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency, and negotiations) and only 21 percent of them were against the perpetrators of this heinous crime.

More interestingly, about 93% of these tweets were related to fake and anonymous accounts with a history of less than a year and mostly of foreign origin, he said.

But the Iranian authorities and intelligent people will never be deceived by the latest struggles of international terrorists and the extremist Zionist warmongers, and will maintain their solidarity and cohesion against the economic war of Trump and his allies to realize the achievements of their heroic resistance, he said.

8072**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish