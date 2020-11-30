Iran urges punishment of perpetrators of Fakhrizadeh assassination

This terrorist act took place at a time when Martyr Fakhrizadeh was playing a prominent role in the production of the first indigenous diagnosis kits and coronavirus vaccine for Iranian citizens, as well as the international efforts to stem the deadly disease, the message said.

Preliminary evidence suggests that the perpetrators of this crime have a long list of assassinations in the sensitive region of West Asia and beyond, Qalibaf said.

The Iranian parliament considers this criminal act as a clear example of organized terrorism, in flagrant violation of the principle of national sovereignty of the Islamic Republic of Iran, and strongly condemns it, he said, noting that the terrorist move to assassinate of the Iranian scientist not only will not disrupt the scientific and defense development and peaceful programs in Iran, but it will increase the efforts of the Iranian people to promote the scientific and defense strength of the country as well.

Any silence and inaction on behalf of the international community in the face of such terrorist acts will make the perpetrators of such crimes against humanity ruder and threaten regional and international peace and security, he said.

No doubt that Islamic Republic of Iran reserves the right to act within the framework of the principle of legitimate defense against organized terrorist acts and certainly such criminal acts of terrorism that endanger international peace and security will not go unpunished.

