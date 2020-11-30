Iran, Georgia vow to broaden mutual cooperation

During the meeting the Iranian ambassador submitted a copy of his credentials to the Georgian foreign minister.

Also during the meeting, Zalkaliani congratulated Qasemi on his appointment as Iran's new ambassador to Georgia.

He hoped that Iran-Georgia relations would be further improved in future.

Qasemi, for his part, called for a new approach from Tbilisi in order deepen relations based on common interests.

Explaining the new atmosphere created in the in the Caucasus region following recent developments, he assessed Iran's prominent role in achieving security, transportation, trade and energy as an effective element in increasing convergence towards development and peace and prosperity of all countries in the region.

