Afghan, Kuwait FMs condole with Zarif on assassination of Iranian scientist

In a phone talk with Iranian Foreign Minister Zarif, Afghan Foreign Minister Mohammed Haneef Atmar extended his deepest condolences to the Iranian government and nation over the recent terrorist attack.

The Afghan foreign minister stressed that terrorism is deplored in any form.

Bilateral issues, including issues related to the comprehensive cooperation document of the two countries, the opening of the Khaf-Herat railway, and the cooperation of the two countries in the water field were among the other issues for exchange of views of the Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan during the telephone conversation.

Earlier in the day, Kuwait's Foreign Minister Sheikh Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah also sympathized with the Iranian nation and government over the heinous terrorist attack.

On Sunday, Foreign ministers of Oman, Qatar, Syria, Sweden, and Switzerland and the chief of Hamas Political Bureau also expressed their condolences over Fakhrizadeh’s assassination in separate phone talks with Zarif.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near the capital city of Tehran on Friday.

During the exchange of fires, the security team members protecting the top Iranian scientist were also injured and transferred to hospital.

