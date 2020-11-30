Enemy trying to assassinate Iran's scientist Fakhrizadeh for 20 years, official says

Speaking on the sidelines of a funeral ceremony held for ohead of the Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Ministry of Defense martyr Mohsen Fakhrizadeh on Monday, Shamkhani added that intelligence services had received information that Martyr Fakhrizadeh was being targeted by a terrorist act and where they were to carry out their operations.

Necessary improvements had been made for his security team, but this time, the enemy used a completely new, professional, and specialized style, he said, adding, unfortunately, terrorists managed to accomplish their heinous objectives and assassinated him after 20 years.

He noted that the operation was very complicated and occurred using electronic equipment. No one was at the scene, but there are some clues.

Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, the head of Research and Innovation Organization of Iran's Defense Ministry, was assassinated by terrorists in a terrorist attack near Tehran on Friday afternoon.

7129**2050

Follow us on Twitter @IrnaEnglish