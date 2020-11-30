Nov 30, 2020, 2:44 PM
Some 371 more Iranians die from COVID-19 over past 24 hours

Tehran, Nov 30, IRNA - Some 371 people in Iran have died as a result of the coronavirus disease over the past 24 hours, Iranian Health Ministry spokeswoman Sima Sadat Lari said on Monday.

Sadat Lari added that 48,246 citizens have passed away from coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country so far.

She pointed out that 668,151 people out of a total of 962,070 people infected with the deadly virus have recovered and been discharged from hospitals.

The official noted that 13,321 new infected cases have been detected in Iran, some 2,277 of whom have been hospitalized, over the past 24 hours.

Some 5,852 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and being treated in intensive care units, the spokeswoman said.

She added that 6,125,348 tests have so far been carried out in Iran.

The outbreak of dangerous coronavirus (COVID-19) has been affecting the world since December 2019 requiring a collective campaign of the international community to thwart the threat posed to humanity by the pandemic.

